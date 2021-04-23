A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
1,500 Orthodox Jewish rabbis condemn J-Street for 'anti-Semitic double standard'

Issue has exploded into national scene

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 23, 2021 at 2:23pm
(PJ MEDIA) – A leftist attempt to exile the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) from Boston’s leading Jewish coalition has exploded into the national scene as left-leaning Jewish groups lob unfounded accusations of racism against Morton Klein, ZOA’s right-leaning president. After J Street, a prominent left-leaning Jewish group, lobbied to “cancel” Klein, the Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), which represents 1,500 Orthodox Jewish rabbis, eviscerated the arguments against Klein and exposed J Street’s hypocrisy.

Perhaps most notably, CJV condemned J Street for an “an anti-Semitic double standard” in smearing Klein while inviting Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to address its conference as an honored guest.

The campaign against Klein dates back to September 2020, when members of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Boston petitioned to remove ZOA from the JCRC, which includes dozens of local groups and community members representing virtually every Jewish constituency in Boston. Left-wing groups including Kishet, Hillel, the Jewish Labor Committee, and J Street led the petition, which condemned Klein for “rhetoric… that crosses into xenophobic and racist territory,” including amplifying “antisemitic conspiracy theories” regarding George Soros.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







