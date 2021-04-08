A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthPAN-DEMONIUM
246 'fully vaccinated' Michigan residents catch COVID-19, 3 die

As of April 4, about 36.5% of state's population has received shot

Published April 8, 2021 at 3:27pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – So much for the COVID jabs being "100% effective" at preventing "serious illness."

Michigan, now the epicenter of the American COVID outbreak, is desperately begging the federal government for more vaccines. But reports about a rash of infections in "fully vaccinated" patients might provoke a rethink.

The Detroit News reported that as many as 246 vaccinated Michigan residents later tested positive for the deadly bug, including three who have died. The cases were reported between Jan. 1 and March 31, and the 246 had a positive test 14 or more days after the last dose in the vaccine series, said Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

