33 California colleges to require vaccine cards to attend in-person classes

(OANN) – Two of the nation’s largest public university systems are introducing vaccination card requirements. On Thursday, California State University and the University of California announced students and staff will need proof of immunization to attend in-person classes this fall.

This decision came after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) asserted that requiring COVID-19 passports for basic activities is government overreach. Other lawmakers have echoed that sentiment. North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) called the notion “un-American” and even signed an executive order banning such passports.

Many students are now raising questions about the validity of such an enforcement. Berkeley student Ben Chow weighed in by saying he’s unsure if he supports the mandate.

