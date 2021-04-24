A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
33 California colleges to require vaccine cards to attend in-person classes

Many students raising questions about validity of such an enforcement

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2021 at 12:44pm
(OANN) – Two of the nation’s largest public university systems are introducing vaccination card requirements. On Thursday, California State University and the University of California announced students and staff will need proof of immunization to attend in-person classes this fall.

This decision came after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) asserted that requiring COVID-19 passports for basic activities is government overreach. Other lawmakers have echoed that sentiment. North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) called the notion “un-American” and even signed an executive order banning such passports.

Many students are now raising questions about the validity of such an enforcement. Berkeley student Ben Chow weighed in by saying he’s unsure if he supports the mandate.

Read the full story ›

