4-month-old baby safely recovered in woods by deputies

Mother strung out on drugs, abandoned infant

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2021 at 11:58am
(UPLIFTING TODAY) – Oakland County Michigan deputies responded to two different 911 calls from local residents who said an erratic woman was banging on their door and claiming she was being chased by someone with guns, FOX NEWS reported.

The calls came in around 8:30am on Wednesday morning, April 7. By the time officers arrived at the residences, the woman had moved on. But another call from a local middle school also reported a frantic woman was on the premises.

When deputies finally caught up with the unidentified 37-year-old woman, they were shocked to hear her say she had a son. But they weren’t able to get any information out of the woman as to where the child was located.

