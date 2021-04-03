Over 40% of churchgoers plan to attend in-person Easter service

(END TIME HEADLINES) – Over 40% of churchgoers that were surveyed stated that they would likely be attending in-person Easter services citing vaccine rollouts and the decline of cases in covid-19.

This is a vast difference of 2020, when churches across the country closed their doors and moved to virtual services forcing churchgoers to celebrate Easter through computer screens and mobile phones.

“We’re doing a lot of services to accommodate the space,” Pastor Jeremy Miller of New Life Church in Virginia Beach recently told CBN News in an interview. “In so doing, all of the spacing and the masking that’s being asked and required to make sure that it’s a safe experience, but yet people can still worship the Lord together.

