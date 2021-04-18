A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bloodbath: Al-Qaida urges 'lone wolf' terrorists to exploit U.S. civil unrest

BLM protests 'an opportunity presented to you on a golden platter'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published April 18, 2021 at 12:32pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Protest in New York City of the death of George Floyd (screenshot)

An al-Qaida-promoting magazine called Wolves of Manhattan is urging supporters in Western nations to exploit the civil unrest in America and carry out lone-wolf attacks during protests.

Published April 14 by the pro-al-Qaida publisher Jaysh Al-Malahim Al-Electroni (Electronic Battle Army), the magazine features an article titled "The Lone Wolf And The Protests," according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

The article provides tips on which kinds of protests are easier and more effective to infiltrate. And it says a lone wolf should choose a "massive chaotic protest," preferably at night, that take places daily and contines for a long time.

The terrorists should disguise themselves as protesters and pretend to have similar views to infiltrate the protesters and steer them to violent actions, such as car ramming, the article recommends.

TRENDING: Biden bids farewell to a 'forever war' in Afghanistan

"This way, you will kill a large number of Crusaders because they are all gathered. Besides, this act will have other implications, as you can incite the protesters against the police, whom you will claim to be the ones who sent this man to ram them. You will be able to enrage the protesters to steer them to fight with the police."

It urges the jihadists to remember "that all of the Crusaders are jointly with their government in war against Islam."

'Invade for the sake of Allah'

The article also points out that attacking during a protest allows lone wolves to bring knives and Molotov cocktail without raising suspicion. Additionally, the magazine says, laws concerning rioters often don't impose penalties such as those imposed on lone wolves.

Do you expect al-Qaida terrorists to kill Americans during civil unrest?

"Everyone [during a protest] is violating the law so if you got arrested – Allah forbid – your sentence will be different from that of a lone wolf," the article says.

"So, Wolves of Manhattan everywhere, go to protests and demonstrations to carry out your operations. Invade for the sake of Allah. Remember that an apostate and his killer will never meet in Hell. These protests are an opportunity presented to you on a golden platter. They are easy to infiltrate with Allah's permission. Do not waste this precious chance and remember that you are avenging your people in Palestine, Burma, Kashmir, and everywhere," concluded the article.

MEMRI noted that the first issue of the magazine, released November 2020, had articles encouraging supporters in the West to exploit COVID-19 conditions, such as the use of facial masks to hide their identity.

The magazine offers a reward in Bitcoin worth $60,000 to the first person who kills a police officer in a Western country. The reward is available only to a Christian, Jew or atheist,  the announcement states.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Bloodbath: Al-Qaida urges 'lone wolf' terrorists to exploit U.S. civil unrest
State's 'Equitable Math' claims focus on 'right' answer is 'white supremacy'
James O'Keefe to sue Twitter for defamation after ban
CBS accused of cropping footage of Chicago boy holding gun
Kamala Harris blames border crisis on 'climate change'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×