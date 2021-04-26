'No science behind any of this': Rand Paul pummels Biden for being only world leader with face mask

The image of President Biden as one of the lone world leaders wearing a mask during an online global summit illustrates that the White House policy on the issue is mere "theater," discouraging people from getting vaccinated, contends U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Insisting it's unnecessary for fully vaccinated people to wear masks in public, Paul questioned why Biden wore a mask, unlike other leaders such as German Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The fact-checker Politifact argued that photos from the State Department show officials were in the room with Biden at various times, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

But Paul was talking about a general policy, and those officials presumably were vaccinated as well.

"If I want to go visit the White House, Republicans and Democrats who go visit, even though they’ve all been vaccinated or had the disease, they’re being tested with a deep sinus test," Paul said in a Fox News interview.

"And they’re being told to wear the N95 masks to go in the White House, even though they’ve all been vaccinated," he said.

"So there is no science behind any of this. It's fear-mongering."

Paul warned that it also has "a deleterious effect."

"It's discouraging people from getting the vaccine because they're saying, well, if the vaccine doesn’t mean anything, it doesn’t seem to have any protective benefit, you get no benefit," he said.

Paul said that many Americans are asking why they should get vaccinated if they can't quit wearing a mask.

"I think that's the wrong attitude. But this is what's coming from Biden and the so-called scientists that he’s putting forward," he said.

The Centers for Disease Control is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday regarding a revision in its guidelines for people who are outdoors.

At the moment, the CDC advises that "masks may not be necessary when you are outside by yourself away from others, or with people who live in your household."

'COVID crazy'

Last month, as WND reported, Paul blasted presidential COVID adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, asking him what scientific studies he could cite that indicated people who have had the infection or a vaccine will spread the coronavirus.

"If we're not spreading the infection, isn't it just theater? You've had the vaccine and you wearing two masks, isn't that just theater?" the senator asked during a hearing.

Earlier this month, Paul urged Americans to throw away their masks and oppose vaccine passports.

"The left has gone completely COVID crazy," the Kentucky Republican says in a fundraising pitch.

"They want government-enforced shutdowns, mask mandates, school closures, forced vaccines, and now they're talking about a COVID vaccine passport. It's absolutely unconstitutional – not to mention, it's absurd."

A vaccine passport, he said, would "determine whether or not you're "ALLOWED" to engage in your everyday life."

"This is the slippery slope I warned about and it's exactly what I'm fighting to defeat in Washington," he said.

"I urge everyone to get the vaccine if you need or want it. And then I urge everyone in America to throw away their masks, demand their schools be open, and burn your vaccine passport if they try to give it to you," he said.

