|
HealthPAN-DEMONIUM
86 million vaccinated, yet daily Covid-19 cases are the same as they were in February

Does not appear to be slowing down spread of disease

By WND News Services
Published April 22, 2021 at 3:58pm
Published April 22, 2021 at 3:58pm
(FREEDOM FIRST NETWORK) – Over a quarter of the United States population has been vaccinated for Covid-19. One would think that with so many allegedly "safe" people combined with the warmer weather, Covid cases today would be dropping compared to February. They're not.

In fact, the numbers are almost identical. In the last week of February, the U.S. was averaging 65,686 new coronavirus cases per day. Now, eight weeks later, we're averaging 64,814 new cases per day.

Considering what we know about the "vaccines," this should only come as a surprise to those who are still listening to mainstream media and Dr. Anthony Fauci. But if we listen more closely, one might think that the rhetoric coming from the "Faucists" tells us they have known all along the "vaccines" weren't really going to slow down the spread of the disease.

WND News Services
