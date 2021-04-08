Abortion-linked judge suppresses undercover videos of industry's operators

An abortion-linked federal judge – he reportedly helped fund a Planned Parenthood business at a "resource" center where he was on the board – has ruled that certain videos taken by undercover journalists investigating the baby-body-parts-for-sale schemes in the nation's abortion industry never can be revealed.

The case, however, still could be appealed.

The Federalist previously noted Judge William Orrick, who had been nominated to the post after serving as a major donor to and bundler for Obama's campaign, issued the order.

"Both Orrick and his wife are longtime donors to San Francisco’s Good Samaritan Family Resource Center (GSFRC), where Orrick was a board member and helped fund and open a Planned Parenthood clinic on its site. That clinic sold fetal tissue to StemExpress, a for-profit wholesaler exposed by CMP’s videos and reporting," The Federalist reported.

TRENDING: Soros-backed St. Louis prosecutor removed from McCloskey case

Orrick's order comes in the National Abortion Federation case against David Daleiden and others at the Center for Medical Progress. Orrick had issued the same order a year ago against Daleiden in a case brought by Planned Parenthood, the nation's biggest player in the abortion industry.

Courthouse News reported the decision followed a $2 million civil verdict in favor of Planned Parenthood against Daleiden, fellow activist Sandra Merritt, his anti-abortion group the Center for Medical Progress and others.

Appeals, however, still are possible.

Daleiden and others went undercover to catch abortionists talking about the revenue generated from selling the body parts of aborted babies. One famously said she wanted higher pay because she wanted a Lamborghini.

Is Judge Orrick's ruling about undercover videos a conflict of interest? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Orrick's ban applies to video from the 2014 and 2015 NAF meetings, and he said it was because Daleiden and other violated exhibitor secrecy agreements.

In a statement from Daleiden, according to Courthouse News, he said, "What is on the footage of public conversations at abortion industry trade shows that Planned Parenthood leadership is so desperate to cover up?"

He continued: "Our expert Dr. Forrest Smith, the country’s longest-practicing abortion provider, says it shows the quid pro quo sale of fetal body parts, abuse of patients, and infanticide — but Judge Orrick insists he sees nothing wrong with it, yet won’t let the public decide for themselves. This decision hides the most incriminating and damning footage under the fig leaf of trade show exhibit agreements which explicitly permitted exhibitor recording. This transparent attempt to skew the law and suppress free speech to protect the worst wrongdoing must stop, and the truth must be revealed."

Orrick has ruled in favor of abortionists at every step of the case, despite the fact that profiting from the sale of baby body parts is illegal under federal law.

Smith took the witness stand in 2019 at the trial of Planned Parenthood's criminal case against Daleiden, testifying "there’s no question" some of the induced abortions discussed in the videos "were live births."

Daleiden explained: "Here’s a 50-year experienced abortion doctor who’s worked at Planned Parenthood before, who is saying ‘Actually, your Honor, as a professional in this area, I’m telling you this is extremely wrong, extremely unprofessional, extremely unethical, and extremely illegal.'"

Orrick had justified blocking Daleiden's release of videos he took at a National Abortion Federation conference by saying he reviewed them and found "no evidence of actual criminal wrongdoing."

Smith's testimony directly contradicted the judge.

But the judge was able to block Smith's testimony in the Planned Parenthood lawsuit against Daleiden because the abortion industry giant claimed fraud, trespass, unlawful recording and breach of contract, but not defamation.

"Planned Parenthood strategically avoided bringing up the issue of whether the content of the videos was false or defamatory. They never denied the truth of what was revealed in those undercover videos," The Federalist reported.

The Federalist report also noted: "Orrick’s wife is also an outspoken abortion advocate on social media, 'liking' pro-abortion groups on Facebook and even 'liking' posts calling CMP and Daleiden’s videos 'domestic terrorism.' Suffice it to say, Orrick is not an impartial judge on abortion. Despite attempts by Daledien and CMP to have Orrick removed from their cases, Orrick has refused to step down or even disclose his relationship with the Planned Parenthood clinic."

One of the videos in dispute was briefly available online before Orrick ordered it taken down and threatened anyone who possessed a copy. Even news outlets not party to the case were barred from posting it.

WND, however, transcribed for its readers the comments of the abortion executives.

Lisa Harris, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, says in the video: "Our stories don't really have a place in a lot of pro-choice discourse and rhetoric, right? The heads that get stuck that we can't get out. The hemorrhages that we manage."

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood of Mar Monte in San Jose, California: "The fetus is a tough little object and taking it apart, I mean taking it apart, on day one is very difficult.'

Talcott Camp, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Reproductive Health Freedom Project: "I'm like oh my god! I get it! When the skull is broken, that's really sharp. I get it, I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium."

Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America: "You know, sometimes she'll tell me she wants brain, and we'll, you know, leave the calvarium in 'til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn't get lost."

Uta Landy, founder of the Consortium of Abortion providers for Planned Parenthood: "An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross."

Her comment was followed by raucous laughter from the abortionists at the meeting of the National Abortion Federation, where the undercover video was taken.

Leslie Drummond of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: "I get a lot of 'oohs' and aahs' from Stemex(press) you know, they're wanting livers. Last week I was in Sacramento and she said, 'I need four intact limbs' and I said 'you want what?'"

Paul Blumenthal, Planned Parenthood of Maryland: "I know Planned Parenthood sells a lot of stuff (fetal organs) to people."

Deb Vanderhei of the Consortium of Abortion Providers: "But the truth is that some might want to do it for, to increase their revenues. And we can't 'stop them."

Daleiden later turned the tables on Planned Parenthood, suing them for defamation.

His lawyer said Daleiden "is taking the abortion giant to task for telling the media that he and The Center for Medical Progress 'manufacture[d]' and 'created' a 'false smear campaign' by releasing videos showing clear evidence of high-level Planned Parenthood officials candidly discussing the PPFA network's participation in illegal harvesting and selling of aborted fetal body parts."

The legal team contends PPFA's statements "are provably false and betray their own admissions about the veracity of the videos."

Here are two of the videos released by CMP:

See a CMP video about Planned Parenthood skirting federal law:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!