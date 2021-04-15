Abortion pill kills 23-year-old woman after Biden scraps laws protecting women

(LIFE NEWS) – Less than four months after Argentina legalized abortion and just one day after Joe Biden announced he was scrapping rules protecting women from the dangerous abortion pill, a woman died along with her unborn baby after a supposedly “safe, legal” abortion.

ACI Prensa reports the woman, María del Valle González López, 23, died April 11 after taking abortion drugs that she was prescribed at the Arturo Illia hospital in La Paz.

On April 7, the young woman, a college student, requested an abortion at the hospital, and two days later, she “began to feel ill. She was referred to the main healthcare facility in the eastern area of Mendoza, Perrupato Hospital, where they diagnosed a general infection that may have caused her death,” the Argentine newspaper Clarín reported.

Read the full story ›