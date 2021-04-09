A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Did Abraham keep the Torah of YHVH God?

Elizabeth Farah is back with DIY Bible Study

Elizabeth Farah By Elizabeth Farah
Published April 9, 2021 at 4:39pm
Editor’s note: Following is a Bible study video presented by Elizabeth Farah, co-founder and chief operating officer of WND and wife of CEO and co-founder Joseph Farah. Subscribe to Elizabeth Farah’s YouTube channel here and her DIY Bible Study channel here.

Did Abraham keep the Torah of YHVH God? Did he keep the commandments and statutes of the Lord?!

Did Abraham even have torah? Was he given God's commandments, statutes and judgments? If so, did he keep them? And what about "after the cross?" What does the Word of God say?

Click on the image below to go to the Bible study:

Did Abraham keep the Torah of YHVH God?
