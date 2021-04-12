Actually, everything the Democrats do is racist

The Democrats' manner of debating these days can be boiled down to one thing: Label everything conservatives do as racist. It's a clever tactic, because it avoids discussing the merits of an issue (they always lose on the merits) and puts conservatives on the defensive. It turns the topic to discussing how to punish conservatives for being racist. The left is then free to plow ahead with their agenda because it's the opposite, which then means it must be stopping racism. Everyone is so terrified of being called a racist that this stops conservatives from speaking up to defend conservative positions. It's a brilliant strategy.

Instead of trying to pick holes in the shoddy accusation, what if conservatives went on the offensive and showed how Democrats are actually racist in a lot of their policies, since being defensive isn't working?

Some areas are obvious. Affirmative action has proven to be a failure, so bad that it's been rescinded in multiple areas around the country. Not only does it set minorities up for failure, but it discriminates against other races. Promoting abortion is racist, since minority babies are disproportionately aborted, and everyone knows the No. 1 abortion mill, Planned Parenthood, was founded by eugenicist Margaret Sanger.

Rejecting voter-integrity laws is racist. Democrats claim that minorities are too stupid to do things like bring a driver's license with them to the polls to vote. This is a classic example of how the left takes something that it does that is racist and turns it around to say the right is racist. The leftists running MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta as retaliation for Georgia implementing stricter voting laws, moving it to the very white city of Denver. Considering Atlanta has one of the highest proportions of blacks of baseball cities in the country, this results in punishing blacks disproportionately.

There are accusations that the real reason corporations are pulling out of big blue cities with high minority populations comes down to racism – they are trying to get away from the violence in those areas, but pretending they're leaving because of politics.

Welfare is racist, since minorities disproportionately use it, and it treats people as if they are incapable of supporting themselves. Some say the left prefers to have government dole out benefits instead of the private sector because they are too selfish themselves to contribute voluntarily. They can't possibly understand others having a different mentality.

Increasing taxes is racist, because minorities make disproportionately less money than whites, and so taxes hurt them more. Even if you increase the percentage of taxes on the rich more, the rich barely feel it.

Same with increasing government regulations. Businesses just pass the additional costs on to consumers. We see this with climate change legislation, which forces businesses to "go green."

Raising the minimum wage always hurts minorities more, since they are more likely to have a minimum-wage job, and many of those jobs get eliminated when that wage increases. Looking the other way at illegal immigrants working favors Hispanics over blacks. If employers can get away with paying illegal immigrants super low wages, this hurts blacks who are making minimum wage. The same goes for unions. They demand unrealistic compensation for low-wage jobs, which eliminates a lot of low-wage jobs.

Democrats' COVID lockdowns disproportionately hurt the minority community. Minorities were more likely to lose their jobs when businesses were shut down or forced to operate minimally. This is in part because since they make less money overall, they are less likely to be able to work from home. Black business owners were hit badly, with a 41% decrease in their numbers from February to April. Hispanic ownership dropped by 32%. Whereas the number of all business owners dropped by only 22%.

Expanding LGBT interests over the interests of others harms minorities in various ways. Allowing transgenders to compete against biological women disproportionately hurts black female athletes, who tend to be better athletes on average than white women. Many minorities complain that comparing the LGBT movement to the civil rights movement minimizes the level of discrimination that blacks went through during slavery and Jim Crow.

Democrats prefer a multilateral approach to world affairs, deferring to the United Nations. But the U.N. gives favorable treatment to tyrannical regimes that slaughter minorities. The U.N. pushes for extreme, costly climate change regulations.

Democrats want socialized medicine, renamed to Medicare for All to disguise it since it's become so unpopular. This hurts minorities, since being poorer on average, they are less likely to be able to go around the system and obtain health care outside the country. Socialized health care cannot pay for certain expensive types of medical procedures; many of them will be performed based on a lottery. With a private health care system, people can at least crowdfund to raise funds for procedures they cannot afford.

The reality is as long as minorities are not as well off on average off as whites, it is easy to say that practically any policy no matter how well-intended affects them worse, so is racist. But the poor in America are actually better off than most European nations! If the U.S. poor were a nation, it would be one of the world's richest.

Blacks began leaving the Democratic Party under President Trump, as more discovered how fake the Democrats were. Malcolm X railed against white leftists, "The white liberal is the worst enemy to America, and the worst enemy to the black man." He said they use blacks for their own purposes. The left used "trickery" designed to make blacks think whites were going to solve their problems. It's taken years, but blacks are finally figuring out the Democrats' con.

