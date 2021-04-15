African cardinal: We must rebel against same-sex 'marriage,' LGBT imperialism

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – One of the West’s biggest, though often unnoted, exports is sexual-devolutionary dogma. Africans have often lamented this, and now a prelate in Burkina Faso has appealed to Christian families to “‘rebel’ against the lobbies which advocate and want to impose same-sex marriage and libertinism” on the world, reports AIB.Media.

Cardinal Philippe Ouédraogo, metropolitan archbishop of Ouagadougou, made his remarks in his Easter vigil sermon last weekend at the Cathedral of Ouagadougou.

“‘While adopting the positive values ​​of modernity, as active agents of the future of the world, African Christian families should rebel against the imperialism of certain lobbies and associations which advocate and want to impose same-sex marriage, debauchery etc.,’ declared Cardinal Phillipe [sic] Ouédraogo,” AIB.

