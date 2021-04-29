A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Agitators get dirty to push institutional racism in Texas's No. 1 school district

Such viciousness reveals lack of good arguments for critical race perspective

Published April 29, 2021 at 1:01pm
(THE FEDERALIST) – Kathy Del Calvo is not a racist. Of her four grown children, three are sons, and one of her sons is black. Her other two sons are married to black women.

Del Calvo is married to a naturalized American who was born in Cuba, and their family is that exciting blend of backgrounds, appearances, and cultures that used to be celebrated as embodying the American “melting pot.” Hispanic, African-American, European, Afro-Caribbean, immigrant, native-born, white, black, brown: American. That is the Del Calvo family of Southlake, Texas.

Eight of Del Calvo’s ten grandchildren attend school in Southlake’s Carroll Independent School District. Carroll started teaching that all white people are racists to address what it alleges is “structural racism” in the community. Parents who have publicly spoken against the speedy ideological transformation of their top-performing school district have been viciously smeared as racists – and more.

