How America can support small family farms

It is no secret that giant agricultural corporations have hijacked our country's food system, making it harder for small farmers in America to survive. Corporations now own more and more farms once owned by families or individuals.

For America to reclaim her support for the U.S. family farm, we must reclaim what we buy to put on our dinner plates. One of the best ways I have found to do that is through www.moinkbox.com.

Using Moink (which gets its name from a combination of moo and oink), you can help prevent small family farms from being squeezed out of existence by investment groups and equity firms buying an increasing amount of family farmland.

The giant agribusinesses of today are not just involved in local farming. They are also involved in the nationwide distribution, processing, storage, and even retail of America’s essential farm products.

For our nation to survive, we must be independent of several essential goods and services, and one of those is food! The more of our nation’s food that is supplied by hard-working, American families who have in many cases been farming for generations, the better. These American families farm their land because it is in their DNA. To them, it is a patriotic belief and responsibility, not merely a profit motive. And as we have seen many times throughout history, profits for farmers are not guaranteed.

Eric Schlosser, the author of Fast Food Nation, says, "The days when hamburger meat was ground in the back of a butcher shop, out of scraps from one or two sides of beef, are long gone," and that "A single fast-food hamburger now contains meat from dozens or even hundreds of different cattle."

One of the biggest challenges that American family-owned and operated farms confront is an aging population. The average age of the American farmer and rancher is up to 57 compared to 52 just 20 years ago, and they often retire without a younger member of the family who agrees to take over. The result is often that multi-generation farms are removed from the national landscape.

Statistics show that less than a third of small U.S. farms have a designated successor in the family. Many young couples are unwilling to invest $500,000 in a business that requires them to work 12-16 hours per day throughout most of the year and then get a return that amounts to the equivalent of what a farmer’s wages would have been 30 years ago.

Moink provides ethically sourced grass-fed and finished beef & lamb, pastured pork & chicken, as well as wild-caught seafood delivered straight to your doorstep. For just $159 per box ($139 if you use the offer at the end of this article), you’ll get to choose from ten delicious options, which include: Chuck Roast, Filet Mignon, Flank Steak, Boneless and Bone-in Ribeye, NY Strip, London Broil, Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast, Chicken Drumsticks, Chicken Tenders, Chicken Thighs, Chicken Wings, Ground Chicken, Whole Chicken, Ground Lamb, Lamb Chops, Lamb Kabobs, Leg of Lamb Steak, Pork Chops, Bacon Ends, Cajun Brats, Ground Pork, Ham Steak, Pork Breakfast Sausage, Pork Rib Chops, Pork Shoulder Roast, Pork Spare Ribs, Pork Steak, Salt & Pepper Pork Brats, Thick Cut Bacon, and Sockeye Salmon Filet.

Every order includes tax and free shipping to all the lower 48 states and Washington, DC.

We are currently enjoying our first box, and we already know it will not be our last.

The contents of the Moink boxes change regularly and allow you to customize each delivery exactly how you want it.

Here’s how to get $20 off your first box and pay only $139 instead of $159: Click on this special link or any of the links above, choose your ten favorite options, and you’re done!

Then you’ll be on your way to supporting small American family farmers, reclaiming our land and our dinner plates while enjoying some of the best American-grown food you’ll ever taste!

