Americans do not want the woke racism our schools are peddling

Dogma is being called out for what is it: reductionist, anti-intellectual, dangerous

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2021 at 12:39pm
(POLITICAL INSIDER) – In the past few weeks, it has become apparent that the extreme progressive impulses infecting higher education in the United States have moved from campus quads and dormitories into our nation's middle and high schools and even into our kindergartens.

In New York City alone, the uptown Dalton School ;has seen an uprising and departure of numerous high-level staff over questions of curriculum and social justice. Downtown, a Grace Church School teacher published an open letter explaining that the school's new "anti-racist" ideology induces shame in white students for being oppressors; he has witnessed the harmful impact that these ideas have had on children including silencing inquiry such that "children are afraid to challenge the repressive ideology that rules our school."

Most recently, a Brearley School parent penned an open letter to the entire community of parents explaining he was pulling his daughter from the school because of its "obsession with race" and the fact that the school abandoned its principle of teaching how to think for teaching what to think.

