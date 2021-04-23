Another hate hoax by fake victim at a university

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Viterbo University in Wisconsin was rocked by shocking racist hate crimes, sparking mass protest. As it happend, the ‘victim’ was a hoaxer and this hoaxer set a fire to boot.

Then last week the hate escalated to an arson attack near the room of black race activist, Victoria C. Unanka. After a fire and a police investigation, the student was arrested.

A Viterbo University student who said she was a victim of two recent racist incidents on campus has been accused of starting a fire in a residence hall April 18 and framing it as a hate crime. Victoria C. Unanka was released on a signature bond Monday after La Crosse police arrested her for arson and negligent handling of burning materials.

