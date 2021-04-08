What is anti-racism program actually teaching K-12 students?

(DAILY SIGNAL) – Americans agree that schools should be no place for hate. Instead, we should foster respect, and reject bullying and racism. But how do we best achieve that shared goal?

A program called “No Place for Hate,” now in more than 1,600 K-12 schools, attempts to answer that, but in so doing raises questions about the ideological prism through which it views the problem and about its approach to solving it.

“No Place for Hate” has some worthy aims, such as condemning bullying and promoting empathy. But there are good reasons to question whether it’s accomplishing what it claims.

Read the full story ›