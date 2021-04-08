A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
What is anti-racism program actually teaching K-12 students?

Kids pressured into signing 'No Place for Hate' pledge

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 8, 2021 at 12:23pm
(DAILY SIGNAL) – Americans agree that schools should be no place for hate. Instead, we should foster respect, and reject bullying and racism. But how do we best achieve that shared goal?

A program called “No Place for Hate,” now in more than 1,600 K-12 schools, attempts to answer that, but in so doing raises questions about the ideological prism through which it views the problem and about its approach to solving it.

“No Place for Hate” has some worthy aims, such as condemning bullying and promoting empathy. But there are good reasons to question whether it’s accomplishing what it claims.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







