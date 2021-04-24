AOC slams Republicans for using statistics, studies to debunk her Green New Deal claims

(DAILY WIRE) – Celebrating “Earth Day,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Republicans for using “statistics and studies” in their opposition to her Green New Deal proposals, which included the widespread abandonment of fossil fuels in favor of “green” energy.

“Happy Earth Day!” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Here’s a friendly reminder from this morning’s committee hearing that investing in sustainable energy sources now makes more financial sense than spending billions to repair fossil fuel infrastructure after each climate disaster.”

In a video, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez begins, “We’ve heard a lot of, frankly, fantastic stories about what we would do if we actually commit to saving our planet.”

