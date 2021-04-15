A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationIT'S ABOUT TIME
Arizona legislature passes Parental Rights bill to stop schools from pushing sex on kids

Affirms parent’s fundamental right to educate, guide upbringing of their own children

WND News Services
Published April 15, 2021 at 2:10pm
(LIFE NEWS) – A slim majority of Arizona lawmakers today affirmed a parent’s fundamental right to educate and guide the upbringing of their own children. The Arizona House passed SB 1456, sponsored by Sen. Nancy Barto, along party lines – all 31 Republicans voted in favor of parental rights, 28 Democrats voted against parental rights, and one Democrat was absent and did not vote.

The battle for authority over who will teach sex education and when got heated as some lawmakers argued for government control and voted against transparency of curriculum. That prompted Representative Jacqueline Parker to ask, “Why is everyone so afraid of parents being aware of what their children are being taught?”

In the end, parents won because SB 1456 acknowledges parents have the fundamental right to control what, when, and how their children will learn about human sexuality – not the culture or the government.

WND News Services
