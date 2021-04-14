Arsonist-in-chief Obama keeps fanning the flames

"Our hearts are heavy over yet another shooting of a Black man, Daunte Wright, at the hands of police," tweeted the nation's arsonist-in-chief, Barack Obama, earlier this week.

It's important to conduct a full and transparent investigation," continued Obama in his inimitable passive-aggressive style, "but this is also a reminder of just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country."

In his honest moments, Obama has to wonder just what responsibility he bears for Wright's death. In 2008, when Wright was a 7-year-old living in Chicago, Obama gave a speech at a Chicago church outlining the problems Wright would face as he got older.

"If we are honest with ourselves," Obama told the largely black congregation, "we'll admit that what too many fathers also are is missing – missing from too many lives and too many homes. They have abandoned their responsibilities, acting like boys instead of men. And the foundations of our families are weaker because of it."

Obama proceeded to explain the consequences of fatherlessness in words that apparently rankled Chicago's most prominent baby daddy, Jesse Jackson.

TRENDING: Former homeowner refuses to move out, new owners stuck paying for dream home he still lives in

"We know that more than half of all black children live in single-parent households, a number that has doubled – doubled – since we were children."

Obama continued, "We know the statistics – that children who grow up without a father are five times more likely to live in poverty and commit crime; nine times more likely to drop out of schools and 20 times more likely to end up in prison."

Here, Obama correctly identified family breakdown – not racism, not police brutality, not even the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow – as the reason America's inner cities have become the most dangerous and dysfunctional in the developed world.

This breakdown, he strongly implied, was a byproduct of the modern welfare state. Just as pointedly, Obama acknowledged that the problem was getting worse, exponentially worse. He knew.

"How many times in the last year has this city lost a child at the hands of another child?" he asked. "How many times have our hearts stopped in the middle of the night with the sound of a gunshot or a siren?"

As Obama knew, the police sounded the sirens. Young black men, the great majority of them fatherless, produced the gunshots that prompted the sirens. "How many in this generation are we willing to lose to poverty or violence or addiction?" Obama pleaded. "How many?"

Jesse Jackson was past caring. Three weeks after Obama's Father's Day speech, Jackson was "caught" on a hot mic at Fox News sending a warning Obama's way.

"See, Barack been, um, talking down to black people on this faith-based – I wanna cut his nuts out," said Jackson, here making a sharp slicing motion with his hands and continued, "Barack – he's talking down to black people – telling n*****s how to behave." Asterisks added. Jackson didn't use them.

Jackson knew Obama's Achilles' heel, his felt lack of authenticity as an African American. In her memoir, Michelle Obama summed up the attitude of black Chicagoans towards her husband: "He's not one of us, in other words. Barack wasn't a real black man, like them. …"

Obama got the message. He never again addressed the root dysfunction that would plague the life of Daunte Wright, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and every celebrated victim of "white supremacy." At 20, Wright himself was a father of a child soon to be 2.

The correct message was blame the police. Obama got his first opportunity months after his inauguration – in retrospect, the high-water mark of race relations in America.

Asked at a press conference about the arrest of black Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates by the Cambridge Police, Obama answered, "I don't know, not having been there and not seeing all the facts, what role race played in that," said Obama.

"But I think it's fair to say, number one, any of us would be pretty angry: number two, that the Cambridge police acted stupidly in arresting somebody when there was already proof that they were in their own home; and number three, what I think we know separate and apart from this incident is that there is a long history in this country of African Americans and Latinos being stopped by law enforcement disproportionately."

As it turned out, the police had not acted stupidly. Gates did. The reaction to the "acted stupidly" remark, especially by the police, caught Obama and his aides by surprise.

As it turns out, the arresting officer, James Crowley, was a model cop and Obama supporter who ran the department's racial sensitivity training. He refused to apologize, and his police commissioner backed him.

As late as 2009, there was still a vestige of honest reporting on racial issues. To make amends, Obama and VP Joe Biden staged the preposterous "beer summit" with Gates and Crowley.

In his 2020 memoir, "Promised Land," however, a seemingly radicalized Obama felt no need to make amends with anyone.

When Obama's 2009 communications guy, Robert Gibbs, asked Obama if he wanted to offer a clarification of his remarks about the Gates incident, Obama responded, or so he tells us in his memoir, "What am I clarifying? I thought I was pretty clear the first time."

Obama suggests that he agreed to the beer summit not because he said anything wrong but because what he did say was polling badly.

Now, the Obamas want America to "reimagine policing." They will have to and soon. The James Crowleys of America are abandoning urban police forces en masse.

"How many times have our hearts stopped in the middle of the night with the sound of a gunshot or a siren?" asked Obama in 2008.

Since then, with a might assist from the one man who could have reversed the trend, the gunshots have only increased, and the sirens are slower in coming.

Jack Cashill's forthcoming book, "Barack Obama's Promised Land: Deplorables Need Not Apply," is available for pre-order. See also www.cashill.com.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!