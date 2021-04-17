Beijing displaces New York to become world's billionaire capital

(ZEROHEDGE) – For the first time in seven years, New York City has lost its title as the world's billionaire capital.

Statista's Niall McCarthy reports that in 2020, the Big Apple was displaced by Beijing which recorded a net gain of 33 billionaires. Beijing is now in top spot with 100 individuals worth a billion dollars or more, narrowly ahead of New York's 99.

The findings come from the 2021 Forbes World's Billionaires list which shows that a quarter of its 2,755 members live in just 10 cities with more than 10 percent resident in just four Chinese metropolises. Along with Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hangzhou also make the list of the world's top-10 billionaire capitals. Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, is also present on the list and it comes third with 80 billionaires.

