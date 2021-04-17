A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyMATTERS OF FINANCE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Beijing displaces New York to become world's billionaire capital

Michael Bloomberg is Big Apple's wealthiest inhabitant

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 17, 2021 at 4:07pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – For the first time in seven years, New York City has lost its title as the world's billionaire capital.

Statista's Niall McCarthy reports that in 2020, the Big Apple was displaced by Beijing which recorded a net gain of 33 billionaires. Beijing is now in top spot with 100 individuals worth a billion dollars or more, narrowly ahead of New York's 99.

The findings come from the 2021 Forbes World's Billionaires list which shows that a quarter of its 2,755 members live in just 10 cities with more than 10 percent resident in just four Chinese metropolises. Along with Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hangzhou also make the list of the world's top-10 billionaire capitals. Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, is also present on the list and it comes third with 80 billionaires.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







5 more facing charges for 'animal sacrifice'
Beijing displaces New York to become world's billionaire capital
'Fed up' conservatives fight corporations' woke activism
CNN viewers have bled off by half since Biden took office, and it gets worse
March was another record-breaking month for gun sales
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×