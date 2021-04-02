A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Biden admin to review authority to cancel student debt via executive action

'He'll look at that legal authority, he'll make a decision'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2021 at 12:13pm
(SARA CARTER) – President Joe Biden has requested that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona prepare a memo on the president's legal authority to cancel student debt, White House chief of staff Ron Klain told Politico in a Thursday interview.

"Hopefully we'll see that in the next few weeks," Klain said of the memo. "And then he'll look at that legal authority, he'll look at the policy issues around that and he'll make a decision."

"He hasn't made a decision on that," Klain added, "either way, in fact, he hasn't yet gotten the memos that he needs to start to focus on that decision."

