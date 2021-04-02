Biden admin to review authority to cancel student debt via executive action

(SARA CARTER) – President Joe Biden has requested that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona prepare a memo on the president's legal authority to cancel student debt, White House chief of staff Ron Klain told Politico in a Thursday interview.

"Hopefully we'll see that in the next few weeks," Klain said of the memo. "And then he'll look at that legal authority, he'll look at the policy issues around that and he'll make a decision."

"He hasn't made a decision on that," Klain added, "either way, in fact, he hasn't yet gotten the memos that he needs to start to focus on that decision."

Read the full story ›