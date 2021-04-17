A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden Administration conducts hot mess of diplomatic blunders during Japanese Prime Minister visit

For starters, NO ONE greeted representative at White House door

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 17, 2021 at 5:12pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CONSERVATIVE TREEHOUSE) – President Obama was well known for his diplomatic blunders, stumbles and curt demeanor with many foreign dignitaries including Queen Elizabeth II. Unsurprisingly it appears the Biden administration is picking up right where Obama left off.

Japanese Prime Minister Joshihide Suga was the first world leader to visit the White House since Biden’s installation, and the poor form began with no-one greeting the head of the Japanese government upon arrival. When you consider the leftist narrative about stopping Asian hate, there is a rather ironic aspect to this visit and snub.

Once Prime Minister Suga was inside the White House he was shunned for the greeting by his diplomatic peer, Joe Biden. Instead, Kamala Harris was dispatched to deliver introductory remarks. Beyond the inappropriate form, the subtle message of Kamala Harris being the acting head of the executive branch was on display.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The government watchdogs that put fear into Illinois politicians
Redefining words to serve the Biden administration's purpose
How Europe 'paid more in other ways' for COVID vaccine discounts
Biden's administration now putting religious freedom on hold
Powerful blast rocks Latin America's largest explosive-grade amminium nitrate plant
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×