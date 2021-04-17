Biden Administration conducts hot mess of diplomatic blunders during Japanese Prime Minister visit

(CONSERVATIVE TREEHOUSE) – President Obama was well known for his diplomatic blunders, stumbles and curt demeanor with many foreign dignitaries including Queen Elizabeth II. Unsurprisingly it appears the Biden administration is picking up right where Obama left off.

Japanese Prime Minister Joshihide Suga was the first world leader to visit the White House since Biden’s installation, and the poor form began with no-one greeting the head of the Japanese government upon arrival. When you consider the leftist narrative about stopping Asian hate, there is a rather ironic aspect to this visit and snub.

Once Prime Minister Suga was inside the White House he was shunned for the greeting by his diplomatic peer, Joe Biden. Instead, Kamala Harris was dispatched to deliver introductory remarks. Beyond the inappropriate form, the subtle message of Kamala Harris being the acting head of the executive branch was on display.

