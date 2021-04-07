Biden to announce his gun-control plan

An announcement is expected Thursday on President Biden's plans for gun control, and it isn't likely to be the conservatives' definition, which is holding your .45 with both hands.

Fox News reported White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated Biden will announce executive action on gun control on Thursday.

Politico reported, citing sources, that Biden wants people who buy "ghost guns," which don't have serial numbers because they are assembled at home, to undergo background checks.

The Fox report said it's unclear what else Biden has in mind.

He previously has suggested a ban on high-capacity magazines and "assault weapons." But rifles such as AR-15s are among the most common, and a ban of both would require congressional action.

"I got that done as a senator. It brought down mass shootings, we can do it again. We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again," Biden said last month.

Alan Gottlieb, vice president of the Second Amendment Foundation, warned Biden will do whatever he can "get away with."

"What we’re expecting him to do is anything with foreign commerce – if the firearm is being imported in or magazine or ammo is being imported in – he could by executive order try to do something in that nature," Gottlieb said.

Politico reported there may be a "package" of executive actions.

Democrats have used recent shootings in Colorado, Georgia and California to build support for gun control.

Politico said "stakeholders have speculated that the president could announce regulations on concealed assault-style firearms; prohibitions on firearm purchases for those convicted of domestic violence against their partners; and federal guidance on home storage safety measures."

Politico noted Biden’s expected announcement "comes as gun sales have skyrocketed amid a year of pandemic quarantines, a summer of racial unrest, and the president’s victory in the 2020 election, during which he promised an aggressive push to reduce gun violence."

Biden, as vice president, was tasked by Barack Obama to push through gun control measures after the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, but was unsuccessful.

