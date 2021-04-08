A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden caves, will lift sanctions on Iran

Will resume compliance with Obama administration's controversial nuclear deal

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 8, 2021 at 4:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DAILY WIRE) – Democrat President Joe Biden is prepared to remove sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran — the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism — to resume compliance with the Obama administration’s controversial Iran nuclear deal.

“We are prepared to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the JCPOA, including by lifting sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “I am not in a position here to give you chapter and verse on what those might be.”

JCPOA, which stands for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was the name of the original deal. The news came as hundreds of Iranian-American activists urged Biden to not ease sanctions on Iran.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. Navy sends warship near Taiwan as China sends 15 warplanes
Biden caves, will lift sanctions on Iran
MacBook, iPad production delayed due to global chip shortage
Paypal cofounder warns Bitcoin 'could be a Chinese financial weapon against the U.S.'
Solar industry's reliance on Chinese slavery threatens Biden's green economy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×