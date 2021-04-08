Biden caves, will lift sanctions on Iran

(DAILY WIRE) – Democrat President Joe Biden is prepared to remove sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran — the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism — to resume compliance with the Obama administration’s controversial Iran nuclear deal.

“We are prepared to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the JCPOA, including by lifting sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “I am not in a position here to give you chapter and verse on what those might be.”

JCPOA, which stands for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was the name of the original deal. The news came as hundreds of Iranian-American activists urged Biden to not ease sanctions on Iran.

