Biden and the Dems are murdering the middle class

Back in 2014, I wrote a book titled "The Murder of the Middle Class." Don't look now, but it's happening.

Back then, I was referring only to the murder of middle-class jobs and the American Dream. Today, Democrats appear to want the middle class eliminated altogether. They're not just after our jobs; they're playing Russian roulette with our lives.

I'm dead serious (excuse the pun). Biden – or, more likely, the real decision-makers behind the man who resembles a braindead puppet – really does appear to be carrying out the murder of the middle class.

Let's start with COVID-19. If COVID is as bad as Democrats make it out to be; if we're all at risk of death; if the entire country needs to be shut down, locked down, masked, distanced and vaccinated forevermore, then why are Democrats letting countless strangers a day into our country? We know nothing about them, or their health. If they're sick with COVID or other Third World diseases, why aren't they sending them back? Just like we did for decades at Ellis Island. Why would anyone want to risk allowing sick or diseased people into the USA?

Based on the numbers at the border so far this year, we can expect between 1 million and 2 million immigrants entering our country in just the next year, who could spread infection and death and, quite possibly, reignite a pandemic that has almost taken down our entire economy. Who would allow this? Who would encourage it?

TRENDING: Satellite images show staggering size of China's new aircraft carrier, can rival American capital ships

Wait, it gets much worse. There are reports of immigrants, many of them diseased or sick with COVID, being put on airplanes – without any ID. We don't know who they are, where they're from or why they're here. What if they're sitting next to you and your children on a flight? They could make you sick; they could kill your spouse or your children with COVID, or one of the new variant strains, or any other Third World disease.

Or they could kill you, your family and everyone else on that plane in a terrorist attack. How does the Biden administration know who is a terrorist? It doesn't. And obviously, it doesn't care.

But wait, it gets worse. A fan of mine is headed to Texas for business. She can't find a hotel room at any moderately priced hotel in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area. Hotels around Dallas (and the rest of Texas) are clearly booked by the government. Why? They're apparently housing illegal aliens – with our tax dollars.

The hotels in Texas are all booked up. Check for yourself. It's guaranteed money for these hotel chains. Good luck finding a hotel room in Texas if you're an American citizen.

But of course, that's not the big problem. How many of these illegal alien hotel guests could have COVID? How many have actually been tested? Biden & Co. could be sending diseased foreigners into U.S. hotels. Those people could sicken or kill the other guests. They could certainly sicken or kill the hotel staff. And all those sick American citizens could take COVID back home to their families, workplaces and classrooms.

Folks, this is insanity. This is reckless manslaughter. Biden and his America-hating, socialist cabal are playing Russian roulette with our lives. They obviously couldn't care less if American citizens die, as long as the ends justify the means (as Marxist author Saul Alinsky taught them).

What is that end goal? Democrats want to flood America, particularly Texas, with illegal aliens, otherwise known in Democratic circles as future Democratic voters. They want to change the electorate. They want to replace American voters with foreign voters who are dependent on welfare from cradle to grave.

They want to "fundamentally change America" with one-party rule. They want to make America foreign to Americans.

And to make this goal a reality, it sure looks like they're willing to carry out the murder of the middle class.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!