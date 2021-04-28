Biden 'hiding socialist agenda' in address to Congress

There's a "socialist agenda" hidden in the sweeping spending proposal that President Biden will introduce tonight in his first address to Congress, contends former Republican Gov. Chris Christie, a possible 2024 presidential candidate.

Biden is "not telling the truth to the American people to hide a socialist agenda," Christie said Wednesday morning in a video conference call to a gathering of conservative activists and leaders in New Hampshire called the Right-of-Center group, Fox News reported.

Biden's speech tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern Time is not a State of the Union address. In a president's first year in office, it's known as an address before a joint session of Congress.

He is expected to lay out his agenda for pandemic recovery and economic development and reference legislation addressing policing and his massive infrastructure proposal.

TRENDING: Pope hangs image of nude Jesus caressing Judas behind his desk

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 200 members of Congress will attend. The only Cabinet members will be the secretaries of state and defense. And Chief Justice John Roberts will the only member of the Supreme Court in attendance.

'Reinvest in the future'

The White House evoked centrist rhetoric in its preview Wednesday morning of Biden's spending plans, declaring they "reinvest in the future of the American economy and American workers and will help us out-compete China and other countries around the world."

However, Biden-friendly CNN clearly struggled in its effort to find the words to describe the president's policies, declaring in a web headline "Biden to showcase his moderate radicalism in his big congressional address."

Is Biden lying to the American people to hide a socialist agenda? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (151 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

Washington Examiner investigative reporter Sarah Westwood contends the "centrist rhetoric belies a litany of progressive priorities that the White House has included in the proposals,"

The American Families Plan, for example, would offer free pre-K and community college, expand food stamp programs and impose new paid leave requirements nationally. Biden plans to pay for the massive proposals by reversing President Trump's 2017 tax cut law, hiking taxes on people making $400,000 or more per year, nearly doubling the capital gains tax on investors who earn more than $1 million and raising the corporate tax rate.

Biden has insisted that people who make less than $400,000 a year "won't see one single penny in additional federal tax."

But Christie told the New Hampshire conservatives Wednesday that "it's a lie that he won't tax anybody under $400,000 per year. It's just simply not true."

Economists, indeed, have warned that the tax hike could devastate small-business owners who file their business income on their personal taxes.

Christie, describing it as "a family business tax increase," argued that "any family that's starting a business is now going to be subject to increased taxes, regardless of how much money you make."

And while Biden has emphasized the repair of roads and bridges in his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, most of the spending goes toward a Democratic Party wishlist that includes funding electric cars, housing and healthcare-related subsidies

Biden also has portrayed his immigration plans as centrist, Westwood noted, despite the devastating migrant surge that has been widely blamed on his policies and messaging. The president proposes creating a pathway to citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants and removing restrictions on people seeking to join family members in the United States.

'Tax attack' on retirement nest egg

Christie said the proposed capital gains increase amounts to a "tax attack on IRAs and 401ks."

He predicted "the stock market will fall" and average investors "will lose their retirement nest egg."

The former New Jersey governor, who ran for president in 2016, pointed out the bill entitles workers who quit their job -- not who get fired or laid off -- to 75% of their salary in unemployment benefits.

The benefit would go to people who quit for what the government determines is a "good cause."

"You won't hear the president talk about that tonight, but it is in the bill," Christie said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!