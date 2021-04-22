Biden threatens even 'small' gatherings on July 4

Taking office, Joe Biden was handed a health care system that had developed and approved a couple of COVID-19 vaccines in record time under President Trump, as well as a distribution network that already was approaching a million vaccinations a day.

He upped production and continued the distribution of the vaccines and now, more than half of America's residents have been given at least one dose.

Not good enough, Biden said this week.

And if the performance doesn't improve, he'll have to cancel permissions for even "small" gatherings on the July 4 holiday this year, he said.

"It was advice for an alternate universe," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, D-Ky. "The president and his advisers may need to get out more. Americans are already getting together in small groups outdoors in blue states and red states, in small towns and big cities. The country is not locked down waiting for July 4."

The New York Post noted Biden's newest threat to Americans' freedoms came Wednesday when he said that the country has more work to do in terms of mask wearing and vaccinations.

"To celebrate our independence from this virus on July 4th with family and friends in small groups, we still have more to do in the months of May and June. We all need to mask up until the number of cases goes down, until everyone has a chance to get their shot," he said.

He had suggested in March that people could have "small" outdoor gatherings for the midsummer holiday.

Already more than 51% of American adults have gotten at least one vaccine dose, according to the CDC.

Biden said that's not good enough for him.

Retired Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of health last year, noted "by July, we should be almost back to normal with herd immunity, with everybody getting vaccines."

"I don’t know what reality he’s talking about. It seemed very disconnected from the reality and where we are and what the science says. Science says small gatherings outdoors is fine," he said.

American Greatness explained, "Biden’s comments were criticized for putting too much reliance on the strength of the vaccine itself, instead of the easier and more natural development of herd immunity being much more likely to end the pandemic than everyone simply getting vaccinated."

It continued, "Biden has frequently tried to take credit for the ongoing vaccination process, even though all three of the vaccines currently being utilized – produced by the companies Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna – were all developed under the Trump administration, several months before Biden took over."

The report also noted, "Biden, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, has at times presented contradictory messages when it comes to wearing masks and getting the vaccine. They have often implied that those who get vaccinated must still wear masks, thus bringing into question the usefulness of the vaccine."

Already across the nation auto races are back on tracks, with audiences, sports events are allowing fans, congregations are permitted to have church services, diners are allowed in restaurants and schoolchildren are being allowed back in class, although some social distancing and mask efforts still are encouraged.

