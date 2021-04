(POST MILLENNIAL) – Officials have declared that racist graffiti found in Albion College was done by a black student, according to Michigan Live.

On April 5, Albion College students tweeted that "there have been more than 12 racist incidents within the past week" at the educational institution.

This graffiti, which included messages such as "white lives matter" and "white power," turned out to have been allegedly created by a 21-year-old black male.

Read the full story ›