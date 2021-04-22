Blacks in Portland demand end to Antifa violence

Leaders of the black community in Portland, Oregon, have written a letter to Antifa and other radical leftists telling them to stop causing trouble – in the name of helping blacks.

"Over the last year we have watched as people have profited from and damaged our movement without our consent or approval," the letter, posted on the Weouthere website, said.

The site explained the letter was in response "to ongoing behavior seen as detrimental to Black Liberation."

The letter, signed by dozens of writers, speakers, artists, teachers, parents and professionals, said, "As Black Oregonians concerned with the ongoing lack of accountability for the police violence that continues to disproportionately impact Black communities, the disabled, those with mental illness, the unhoused, and other marginalized people, it is important for us to stand in solidarity and state our shared values."

The letter charges there is "no excuse" for police to "murder civilians."

They say they "already struggle to survive in a state that makes every effort to reshuffle and erase us."

So, they explained, "We need our allies in this fight to understand and honor this fact. Understand that doing damage to us, our communities, and our resources undoes the work we do. Black people are not a monolith, and having a complicit Black person in your planning space does not indicate support from the Black community. For decades, efforts towards Black Liberation have suffered at the hands of both well-meaning allies and predatory opportunists, and over the last year we have watched as people have profited from and damaged our movement without our consent or approval."

It continued, "Actions that neither increase solidarity nor broadcast purpose while making the lives of local Black communities more difficult are not acceptable."

At the RedState website, a posting explained, "We see in places like Portland, a lot of the folks coming out and then staying afterward for the Antifa destruction are white leftists, who are about the radical ideology. They don’t really care about black lives or who they might hurt with their continued destruction as long as they move us further to the left."

It continued, "One way that Antifa just made life a little more difficult was bashing up the windows and the doors of The Portland Boys and Girls Club, which largely serves and helps black and Hispanic children and their families. The Antifa attack was the second time they’ve done damage to the building and it’s estimated that this damage will cost $20,000."

