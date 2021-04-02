After blank front page, newspaper learns it's appreciated

(KSAT) – Stories are back on the cover of Kansas City’s Northeast News this week after the newspaper intentionally printed a blank front page of its previous edition to show community members what they'd miss if the newspaper folded.

On this week's cover of the paper, distributed each Wednesday in one of the Missouri city's grittier neighborhoods, residents were told about the local ironworkers who repaired a fence at a historic cemetery for free.

In the past week, the 89-year-old newspaper has received more than $3,000 in pledged donations, including one from Florida after the blank front page received national attention. A handful of new advertisers have emerged, along with other ideas to keep the Northeast News afloat, said Michael Bushnell, publisher and co-owner.

