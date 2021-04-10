A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BLM co-founder buys $1.4 million home in virtually all-white area

Black commentators slam her

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 10, 2021 at 5:36pm
(DAILY WIRE) – After reports that a $1.4 million home in a secluded area of Los Angeles whose population is reputedly less than 2% black was sold to one of the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, some black conservative commentators took her to task.

On Wednesday, dirt.com reported, “A secluded mini-compound tucked into L.A.’s rustic and semi-remote Topanga Canyon was recently sold for a tad more than $1.4 million to a corporate entity that public records show is controlled by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37-year-old social justice visionary and co-founder of the galvanizing and, for some, controversial Black Lives Matter movement.”

Outkick’s Jason Whitlock commented, “Black Lives Matter founder buys $1.4 million home in Topanga, which has a black population of 1.4%. She’s with her people!”

Read the full story ›

