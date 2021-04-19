BLM: A terrorist organization worse than the KKK

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is a domestic terrorist group, that has done more to factually harm and promote the regressive rejection of modernity than the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) did in an 86-year period, and that includes being responsible for the deaths of black people. From 1882 to 1968, there were 3,446 blacks lynched in America by the Democrat-controlled terrorist group.

BLM exists to extort massive sums of money and blackmail corporate America into doing the bidding of the rabid, demonic hordes holding elected office and the satanic demigods existing in the political shadow world, who fund and dictate the actions of BLM et al.

Nothing BLM has done or will do benefits anyone apart from its leadership and the godless entities responsible for the terrorist organization's existence.

They exist to advance a hybrid of Fabianism, communism and Marxism, which I identify as neo-Leninism. They've seized upon the impotence of frightened Americans who fear the lost of their jobs and/or being socially disenfranchised. They bastardize the rewards of hard work, two-parent homes, clean neighborhoods, good schools and parents who raise their children to respect the four foundational pillars of Americanism, i.e., God, family, law enforcement and the military.

BLM has nothing to do with black lives or so-called black people, to be perfectly honest. BLM is a white, neo-Leninist domestic terrorist organization that uses skin color as the viscous substance that lubricates its anti-American and socially exploitive flim-flam machine. BLM has just enough crayon-color people in its power structure to be a flyspeck in a gallon of white milk.

TRENDING: Poll: Stunning number say Biden suffers 'cognitive ailment'

Tangential to that is the unimpeachable truth that BLM hates blacks and views them as useful idiots and pawns. Only a person who identifies as an American and not some silly misassignation predicated upon melanin content will grasp that fact.

If you care about a people in the context of this opinion, you want the best for them – but the industrialized systematic extermination of blacks as advocated by eugenicist Margaret Sanger doesn't convey care or concern for a people. It does, however, convey an unambiguous hatred for said people.

BLM leadership has made no secret of not identifying with any cause focused on what they reference as "urban violence." As I have said many times: The absence of cogent nomological reasoning is the industrial counterpart of probable cause for this group and its proponents, i.e., if it's white, it must have some aspect of prejudice and inherent racism. If you're not BLM or their supporters, one quickly realizes this specifically defines BLM.

BLM isn't about helping black people. They are interested in using them to extort and blackmail corporate America and control legislators. I offer in evidence the families of Michael Brown and Breonna Taylor.

At no time in American history have white supremacists burned down and/or instigated the burning down of entire neighborhoods in America. But BLM has fomented racist animosity toward law enforcement and entire police departments, which led to the destruction of neighborhoods in New York, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Texas, California, Missouri, Maryland and numerous other cities nationally, even spreading the spores of their malcontent to cities around the world.

Even more striking is the observable fact that BLM rallies and protests are almost always massive gatherings of white students. I've personally witnessed this fact in many small East Coast towns and boroughs. The referenced protests took place in towns where blacks comprised less than a percentage point of the total population. For example, in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, blacks comprise 0.03% of the total population; in Bangor, Pennsylvania, blacks comprise 0.5% of the population; Hellertown, Pennsylvania, is 98.2% white and 0.3% black; Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania, is 99.81% white and 0.01% black. I can tell you from personal observation that these rallies were almost exclusively white. Even Quakertown, Pennsylvania, which boasts a 1.2% black populace, with 94.46% of the total population being white, held rallies in the center of town every Thursday evening and weekends for weeks, attended by students everyone of whom was white.

That's not an accident. Not only do these facts confirm my assessment, but it further confirms that this disease is spread in miasmic classroom atmospheres and school systems in which the minds of young people are destroyed.

Here again, I challenge every part of Christendom where the truth of God's Word is still preached, taught and believed to step up. We will never be able to fully eradicate this pernicious evil, but true Christendom can step up and begin evangelization efforts by utilizing private Christian schools and homeschooling to reach those in the Erebusic indoctrination centers where the inexorable brainwashing of the malleable minds of children is taking place.

Our children must be rescued from indoctrination centers that promote abortion, historical revisionism, and the acceptance of sexual abominations such as transgenderism and homosexuality. That won't happen unless/until the Christian church embraces Christ's Great Commission to believers.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!