Border officials seize over 170,000 conterfeit masks from China

(FEDERAL INQUIRER) – The Customs and Border Protection stopped a shipment of over 170,000 counterfeit N95 masks from China with an estimated retail price of almost $350,000, the agency announced on Thursday.

CBP officers working at the Houston Seaport on April 7 intercepted the shipment, which were headed to White Plains in New York state, according to a release.

They found 171,460 masks in boxes that had the logo of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health – a U.S. federal agency responsibly for making recommendations to prevent work-related injury and illness.

Read the full story ›