HealthPAN-DEMONIUM
Border officials seize over 170,000 conterfeit masks from China

Boxes bore logo of National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 17, 2021 at 3:01pm
(FEDERAL INQUIRER) – The Customs and Border Protection stopped a shipment of over 170,000 counterfeit N95 masks from China with an estimated retail price of almost $350,000, the agency announced on Thursday.

CBP officers working at the Houston Seaport on April 7 intercepted the shipment, which were headed to White Plains in New York state, according to a release.

They found 171,460 masks in boxes that had the logo of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health – a U.S. federal agency responsibly for making recommendations to prevent work-related injury and illness.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
