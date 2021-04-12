Brazil's new gigantic Christ statue is even taller than Rio's

(NEW YORK POST) -- Rio de Janeiro’s iconic and towering “Christ the Redeemer” has met its vertical match: an even taller Jesus statue that’s nearing complete a half-hour west in southern Brazil.

Measuring 140 feet tall, the new Jesus statue that’s now rising over the city of Encantado — called “Christ the Protector” — is 15 feet taller than its coastal counterpart.

The new statue has been under construction since 2019, but its head and outstretched arms were added this week, according to France24.com. It’s on schedule to be completed late this year.

