A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldPAN-DEMONIUM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Brits at pubs will have to register on government tracking app

Venue staff will be mandated to check people’s phones

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2021 at 5:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) – According to a report in the London Telegraph, anyone wishing to drink in a pub garden in Britain from Monday (only the outside areas will open) will be forced to hand over their phone to venue staff who must check the individual is registered on the government’s tracking app.

Venues will face fines of £1000 if they are found to be admitting people who have not registered on the NHS Test and Trace app with all their personal details and then scanned a QR code on entry to the outdoor portion of the venue.

The official government guidance notes “should someone choose to check in with the official NHS QR code poster, a venue should check their phone screen to ensure they have successfully checked in.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Brits at pubs will have to register on government tracking app
Hikers evacuated as Iceland volcano unleashes new lava stream
Mall vacancy rate hits another record high
'Poorest' Americans hit hardest by post-pandemic 'K-shaped' inflation surge
53% of Canadians on brink of insolvency
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×