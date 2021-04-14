NFL fans furious after Democrat announces vaccination will be required to attend games

Buffalo, New York, sports fans are up in arms after an Erie County executive announced that all fans and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to attend a game.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that the county plans to allow full attendance at both Highmark Stadium and the Keybank Center games this fall, WGRZ-TV reported.

"Our goal is to have a 100 percent full house for the Bills and Sabres starting in the fall," Poloncarz said at the county's weekly COVID-19 briefing.

"And that's ensuring everybody who enters that facility, the fans, the staff are fully vaccinated."

Fans and staff will need to show their vaccination status through New York's Excelsior app, a mobile app like a boarding pass that shows its owner has been vaccinated or recently tested negative for coronavirus, according to the state's website.

"That is why I am announcing now, our plan is unless you are vaccinated you will not have entry into the stadium," Polancarz said.

Fans were quick to express their frustration on Twitter.

"But if vaccinated people won't get sick. Why can't unvaccinated people make their own choice to go to a game with their own risk of getting sick," Buffalo sports fan Jared Forcucci tweeted on Tuesday. "Unless of course the vaccine doesn't work."

"How DARE YOU force an experimental drug on someone who tests negative for a virus! This is NOT SCIENCE, it's following Propoganda," lifelong fan Keith Rogers added.

The Buffalo Bills said in a statement that the team "will continue to cooperate and comply with all New York State and local government regulations regarding our sporting events."

Legal analyst and Constitution expert Paul Cambria, however, told WGRZ that the mandate could be challenged in court.

"This is a freedom of expression and entertainment situation, you're depriving me of it," he said.

"That mixed with my liberty right to freely move around in society without too much government interference is enough for you to say okay there's another way you can get to the game, could it be the test or whatever. As opposed to injecting something into your body."

Erie County comptroller Stefan Mychajliw added, "Lawsuits will hopefully stop this latest dictatorial scheme to control your behavior."

