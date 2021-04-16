A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
California weighs 'equitable math': Goal of obtaining correct answer is racist

'White supremacy culture infiltrates math classrooms in everyday teacher actions'

Published April 16, 2021
Published April 16, 2021 at 12:02pm
(BREITBART) – The California education department is considering implementing a statewide math framework that promotes the concept that working to figure out a correct answer in math is an example of racism and white supremacy invading the classroom.

The framework, titled "A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction: Dismantling Racism in Mathematics Instruction," is intended to be "exercises for educators to reflect on their own biases to transform their instructional practice."

The "Equitable Math" website states its training manual was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the primary private source of funding for the Common Core State Standards.

