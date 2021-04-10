Caribbean volcano erupts, but 'only those vaccinated against COVID' allowed to evacuate

(BECKER NEWS) – As a volcano eruption St. Vincent is forcing thousands to evacuate, the Caribbean island’s government and the U.S. media are sending the message that only residents that have been vaccinated will be allowed to evacuate.

CBS Evening News’ Norah O’Donnell gave the following report on the eruption: “Nearly 20,000 people are out of their homes on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent after the first volcanic eruption there in more than forty years,” O’Donnell said. “The volcano sent a thick cloud of smoke 20,000 feet into the sky, spewing ash for miles.”

“Cruise ships are evacuating people from the island, but only those vaccinated against COVID,” O’Donnell concluded.

