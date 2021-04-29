A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CBS '85% approval' of Biden speech polled tiny fraction of Republicans

Only 169 of nearly 1,000 surveyed after address to Congress

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published April 29, 2021 at 3:22pm
President Joe Biden addresses Congress on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Video screenshot)

A CBS poll finding 85% of Americans liked President Joe Biden's address Congress turns out to have queried only a small sampling of Republicans.

The polling company, YouGov, surveyed only 169 Republicans among 943 people, or just 18% of the total sample.

Meanwhile, CBS News declared on its website, "Most viewers who tuned in to watch President Biden’s speech liked what they heard and came away feeling optimistic about America."

But the poll surveyed 510 Democrats and another 235 "independents," which have tended to skew to the left in previous polls, the National Pulse reported.

The full cross-tabs have not been published, National Pulse noted, but it's likely that the Democrats and independents amount to some 93% of the 85% approval rate.

If, for example, the survey was 54% Republicans and 18% Democrat, it would have indicated a majority of Americans did not like Biden's speech.

On its website, CBS News said viewers of the Biden speech described the president as "Presidential, "Caring," "Inspiring" and "Bold."

Those words presumably were fed to the respondents, as each term drew the affirmation of at least 80%. And 89% thought "Presidential" and "Caring" were appropriate descriptions of the address.

Is the CBS poll just more fake news?

Rep. Eric Swalwell, who briefly ran for the Democratic Party nomination and was among the more outspoken critics of President Trump, cited the CBS poll as evidence his Republican colleagues are "woefully out of touch" with Americans.

Meanwhile, it was Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. -- in the official Republican response to Biden's address -- who offered a more optimistic view of America.

The United States, he said, is a nation of redemption and not fundamentally racist.

"Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country," Scott said. "It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination, and it's wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present."

Many on the left reacted on Twitter to Scott's speech with an "Uncle Tim" theme, referencing the subservient slave "Uncle Tom" in the iconic novel by abolitionist Harriet Beecher Stowe.

Twitter did not block the "Uncle Tim" topic until Thursday morning, after it had trended for some 12 hours, Fox News reported.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







