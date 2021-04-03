CDC says vaccinated people can travel, as long as they behave like unvaccinated people

(RED STATE) – People should start to ask themselves, aside from personal protection from the virus, what incentive do I have to get the vaccine? Certainly, there is some peace of mind that can come from knowing that you have significantly reduced your ability to be infected, but as far as most government mandates and recommendations, your life will go unchanged.

That’s not to say that I am saying to avoid getting the vaccine. In fact, I will receive my second shot next Wednesday. My issue is with the data-devoid emotional appeals we still have from those within the government who tell us the vaccine is the path to freedom while continuing to restrict our ability to exercise said freedom.

This morning, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people can travel again, but stopped short of lifting any of the travel restrictions that non-vaccinated people currently suffer under. First, is that vaccinated people can travel, but the CDC still recommends against non-essential travel. This is literally the current directive from the CDC about non-vaccinated people. Second, is that fully vaccinated people are subject to the same mask and social distancing mandates to which non-vaccinated travelers are subject. The only guideline that has changed is testing before you go and quarantining upon your return, both of which many people ignored anyway as there was no mandate.

Read the full story ›