How Chauvin's conviction frustrates the radicals

While the clueless celebrate the possible lifetime imprisonment of a police officer whose trial was anything but fair, the leadership is bummed.

Although the Derek Chauvin verdict came down on Hitler's birthday, radical honchos owe their unease to Josef Stalin. To understand why, consider the prototype of American leftist show trials, those of Italian anarchists Sacco and Vanzetti in the 1920s.

After the two were found guilty beyond any doubt of murdering a fellow Italian-American in a payroll robbery, they were sentenced to death.

A Stalin-inspired, Soviet-driven fund drive netted great sums allegedly for their defense. But most of the money raised went elsewhere. The reason was simple enough: the Soviets had no interest in saving the pair from the electric chair.

In her memoir, "The Never-Ending Wrong," published on the 50th anniversary of the pair's execution, Pulitzer Prize winning author Katherine Ann Porter related how she first came to understand this.

As the final hours ticked down, Porter had been standing vigil with others artists and writers in Boston. Ever the innocent liberal, Porter approached her group leader, a "fanatical little woman" and a dogmatic Communist, and expressed her hope that Sacco and Vanzetti could still be saved.

The response of this female comrade is noteworthy largely for its candor and continued relevance: "Saved … who wants them saved? What earthly good would they do us alive?"

"Guilty on all counts?" One can almost hear the more astute radicals saying in Minneapolis. "What good does Derek Chauvin do us in prison?" Even a lesser charge would have given them a license to riot.

While the angry young mill about in the streets not quite sure where to place their anger, the Democratic leadership blathers on about "systemic racism," indifferent to the fact that the left controls every system in America more influential than My Pillow.

Then too, the fact that a jury was quick to send a white police officer to prison, possibly for life, for the incidental death of a black career felon suggests that the "system" is not terribly supportive of its "racists."

As to the easily frightened right, including the more "responsible" conservative media, they exhausted their moral energy defending Dr. Seuss.

A century ago, as today, fear drove much of the reporting on the Sacco-Vanzetti phenomenon. Upton Sinclair, the esteemed socialist author of "The Jungle," expressed his outrage about the Sacco and Vanzetti case in a 750-page novel called "Boston."

Nearly 70 years later, a California attorney stumbled upon some letters Sinclair wrote in 1927, the year the pair was executed.

The letters revealed Sinclair's knowledge of the duo's guilt even before he published his novel. One letter from Sinclair to his attorney, John Beardsley, told of how Sinclair had met with Fred Moore, the anarchists' attorney, in a Denver motel room.

Moore "sent me into a panic," wrote Sinclair. "Alone in a hotel room with Fred, I begged him to tell me the full truth. … He then told me that the men were guilty, and he told me in every detail how he had framed a set of alibis for them."

As Sinclair made clear in this and other letters, he proceeded to write his book about Sacco and Vanzetti as though they were innocent.

"My wife is absolutely certain that if I tell what I believe," Sinclair confided to a friend that same year, "I will be called a traitor to the movement and may not live to finish the book." I am sure there are at least a few people in the media today who could identify.

Sinclair finished the book, and the myth lived on. The fact that America was successfully "framed" as a nation that casually executed innocent shoemakers and fish peddlers because of their ethnicity did not trouble Sinclair enough to come clean.

The Soviet Union may have died, but the playbook lived on. Like locusts, communists come back every 17 or so years to run their madness up our flagpoles and demand we salute it.

So Derek Chauvin gets to go to prison to satisfy a sinister game plan first imagined by Josef Stalin, and the talking heads are atwitter.

We will take this country back, but as becomes clearer by the day, it ain't gonna be easy.

