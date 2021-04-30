Children as young as 6 months taking part in COVID vaccine trials

(NWO REPORT) – Vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna have moved on to the next phase of their so called ‘fight against coronavirus’ by using children as young as 6 months old to test if their covid vaccines will be safe and effective for kids.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, professor of pediatrics, epidemiology and population health at Stanford University, told ABC News that “Children under 18 make up 85 million people in the U.S., about 20% of the population” and, she added “Getting them vaccinated is a major contribution to reducing transmission of virus.”

ABC news reports: Today, kids as young as 6 months old are taking part in trials for both companies’ vaccines with their parent’s consent. Dr. Zinaida Good, a research fellow at the Stanford cancer center, enrolled both her sons in Stanford Hospital’s Pfizer trial.

