A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldCRUEL OVERLORDS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

China is creating a new master race

Beijing may already be engineering 'super soldiers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 8, 2021 at 3:33pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(GATESTONE INSTITUTE) – Bing Su, a Chinese geneticist at the state-run Kunming Institute of Zoology, recently inserted the human MCPH1 gene, which develops the brain, into a monkey. The insertion could make that animal's intelligence more human than that of lower primates. Su's next experiment is inserting into monkeys the SRGAP2C gene, related to human intelligence, and the FOXP2 gene, connected to language skills.

Has nobody in China seen Planet of the Apes? Or maybe they have. "Biotechnology development in China is heading in a truly macabre direction," writes Brandon Weichert of The Weichert Report in an article posted on the American Greatness website.

In a communist society with unrestrained ambition, researchers are pursuing weird science. What happens when you mix pig and monkey DNA? Chinese experimenters can tell you. How about growing human-like organs in animals? Yes, they have done that as well.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. Navy sends warship near Taiwan as China sends 15 warplanes
Biden caves, will lift sanctions on Iran
MacBook, iPad production delayed due to global chip shortage
Paypal cofounder warns Bitcoin 'could be a Chinese financial weapon against the U.S.'
Solar industry's reliance on Chinese slavery threatens Biden's green economy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×