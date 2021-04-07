A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
China's military tracks U.S. warship traversing Taiwan Strait

Taipei warns Beijing the island will 'defend ourselves to the very last day'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 7, 2021 at 4:11pm
(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- China’s military confirmed that it had tracked a US warship as it traversed the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, a move the U.S. described as a routine freedom of navigation exercise and Beijing denounced as destabilising to the region.

It came on the same day that Taiwanese authorities said 15 Chinese military aircraft, including a dozen fighter jets, had crossed into their defence zone, and warned Beijing that the island would “defend ourselves to the very last day” if necessary.

“The U.S. move to send warship to sail through the Taiwan Strait and hype it publicly is an old trick to ‘manipulate’ the cross-Strait situation,” Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhui, spokesman for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command, said in a statement. “China is firmly opposed to that.”

Read the full story ›

