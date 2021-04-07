Christian man beaten in windowless room for nearly 10 months

(FOX NEWS) -- China is attempting to brainwash Christians by holding them in mobile "transformation facilities," according to a new report.

Radio Free Asia relayed stories last week from a man given the pseudonym Li Yuese, who said he was beaten in a windowless room for nearly 10 months.

Li said he was detained after authorities raided his house church in 2018. "There were no windows, no ventilation and no time allowed outside," said Li. "I was given just two meals a day, which were brought to the room by a designated person."

Read the full story ›