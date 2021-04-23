A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Christian university faculty revolt after board votes to affirm biblical view of sexuality

Hiring policy expects staffers to refrain from immoral behavior

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 23, 2021 at 1:51pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FAITHWIRE) – The faculty members at Seattle Pacific University — a Christian college in Washington state — have cast a vote of “no confidence” in the leadership of the school’s board of trustees, which, last week, voted to affirm a biblical interpretation of sexuality.

In total, the university’s faculty senate received responses from 90% of all faculty members, 72% of whom favored the vote of the no confidence while 22% said they opposed it, according to The Seattle Times.

“The board’s decision to maintain SPU’s discriminatory hiring policy related to human sexuality, as well as its manner of delivering that decision, have regrettably compelled the faculty of SPU to pass a vote of no confidence in the SPU board of trustees,” read a statement from the faculty senate, adding that the decision by the school’s leadership “imperil[s] the ability of SPU and its community to flourish.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sweet tooth could lead to heart disease, death in middle age
1,500 Orthodox Jewish rabbis condemn J-Street for 'anti-Semitic double standard'
Christian university faculty revolt after board votes to affirm biblical view of sexuality
Counter-Vatican conference will expose Marxist Great Reset agenda
12 universities in Maryland mandate vaccines for ALL students, faculty
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×