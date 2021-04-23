Christian university faculty revolt after board votes to affirm biblical view of sexuality

(FAITHWIRE) – The faculty members at Seattle Pacific University — a Christian college in Washington state — have cast a vote of “no confidence” in the leadership of the school’s board of trustees, which, last week, voted to affirm a biblical interpretation of sexuality.

In total, the university’s faculty senate received responses from 90% of all faculty members, 72% of whom favored the vote of the no confidence while 22% said they opposed it, according to The Seattle Times.

“The board’s decision to maintain SPU’s discriminatory hiring policy related to human sexuality, as well as its manner of delivering that decision, have regrettably compelled the faculty of SPU to pass a vote of no confidence in the SPU board of trustees,” read a statement from the faculty senate, adding that the decision by the school’s leadership “imperil[s] the ability of SPU and its community to flourish.”

