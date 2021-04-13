A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Church 'disqualifies' raffle winner from fishing trip 'because she's a woman'

'Are you serious?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 12, 2021 at 10:44pm
(WPXI) -- UNIONTOWN, Pa. -- A woman who won a church raffle prize claims she was “disqualified” because of the fact that she is a woman.

Emily Smaniotto, an avid fish angler, attends the annual fundraiser at Bethel Baptist Church in Uniontown every year with her father. A few weeks ago, she put in a raffle ticket for the big door prize -- a fishing trip to Ohio.

Smaniotto said the guest pastor, Bryan Kelley, said women were disqualified and that the trip was for men only. She actually thought it was a joke at first.

Read the full story ›

