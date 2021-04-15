A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Church' with gay unicorn logo issues press release against GraceLife Church

Denounces efforts for house of worship to stay open

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 15, 2021 at 2:42pm
(PROTESTIA) – A Calgary-based “reverend” and his church have issued a press release against James Coates and the congregants at GraceLife Church, denouncing the church for seeking to stay open and voicing his pleasure at the knowledge that they’ve been shut down, writing “Today, judgment has been rendered. Too bad it took so long.”

The move comes after Alberta Health Services and law enforcement erected a fence around GraceLife Church, refusing to let anyone in, weeks after their pastor spent over a month incarcerated as a prisoner of conscience.

In an interview with CTV News Reverend Greg Glatz elaborated: "I think it’s important for order and good government to show that we are working with government and its public health orders as much as we can. I think that when a church takes an anti-government stance or an anti-science stance or an anti-medicine stance, it’s really putting its own members at risk and it’s putting order in society at risk as well."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







